White House says Iran talks very positive, constructive

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The White House has confirmed that the Saturday indirect talks with an Iranian delegation in Oman were "very positive and constructive."

US chief negotiator Steve Witkoff underscored to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi that "he had instructions from Trump to resolve our two nations' differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible," the White House said in a statement after an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff held indirect talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of the sanctions on Tehran.

"These issues are very complicated, and Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," the statement on Saturday added.

The White House confirmed that talks will resume next Saturday.

