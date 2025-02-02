Iran unveils Navak, upgraded Pars 1, Pars 2 satellites

Iran’s National Space Technology Day ceremony was held on Monday at the Shahid Ghandi Hall of the Information and Communications Technology Ministry of Iran, with the presence of Iranian officials including President Masoud Pezeshkian, ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi, as well as military officials, and space experts. During the ceremony, Iran revealed its latest advancements in satellite technology with the introduction of the Navak-1, and Pars-2 satellites, and an upgraded version of the Pars-1 satellite.

Navak Satellite features:

The Navak satellite is a telecommunications satellite developed on a platform ranging from 20 to 50 kg, designed by the Iranian Space Research Center

Its primary mission is to test the functionality of the optimized Simorgh launch vehicle, which will soon launch the satellite into an elliptical orbit.

Weighing approximately 34 kg, Navak has dimensions of 40x40x60 cm and is equipped with a dosimeter payload for measuring space radiation, a magnetometer for detecting Earth’s magnetic field, and torque actuators for attitude control.

Pars-2 Satellite features:

The Pars-2 satellite, weighing 150 kg, is equipped with two imaging payloads.

Developed entirely domestically, Pars-2 is capable of serving various applications including environmental monitoring, forestry, disaster management, and urban planning.

Upgraded Pars-1 Satellite features:

The upgraded Pars-1 satellite, a remote sensing satellite developed with a platform in the 100 to 150 kg class, features multiple imaging payloads, including multispectral, short-wave infrared (SWIR), and thermal infrared (TIR) sensors.

