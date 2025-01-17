Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to jail to 14 yrs.

Khan was also fined 1 million Pakistani rupees ($3,500), while Bibi was fined half that amount, Al Jazeera reported.

An accountability court operating from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, had reserved its verdict in December last year and deferred the announcement three times. Bibi was arrested at the court premises.

Khan, who did not appear before the court on January 13 when the decision was delayed for a third time, had earlier claimed the delays were an attempt to “pressurise” him.

This marks the fourth major case in which the former prime minister has been convicted, the report added.

