Palestinians' resistance forced Israel to retreat: Leader

Following the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, KHAMENEI.IR accounts on social media platforms published a sentence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in different languages.

The text of this message is as follows,

" Today, the world has understood that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance have forced the Zionist regime to retreat. In the books, it will be written that one day, a group of Zionists, with the most atrocious crimes, killed thousands of women and children, and in the end, they were defeated.”

Qatari Foreign Minister officially announced on Wednesday night that a ceasefire agreement was reached to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19, Qatar’s foreign minister and prime minister has said in his news conference, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that talks were continuing with Israel and Hamas on the implementation of the deal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani says the Gaza deal came after extensive diplomatic efforts, but the ceasefire is a “start”, and now mediators and the international community should work to achieve lasting peace.

