Iraq important neighbor, strategic partner for Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially welcomed the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani at Sa'dabad Cultural and Historical Complex on Wednesday.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, the Iranian and Iraqi officials held a meeting where the two sides reviewed the latest issues related to bilateral ties and regional issues.

Pezeshkian and Sudani also attended a joint press conference to speak about the details of their bilateral meeting.

Adressing this presser, the Iranian President said, " Today we discussed the recent developments in the region, we had good discussions about the development of bilateral cooperation in all dimensions and fields."

"Developing relations with neighbors, including our dear neighbor Iraq, is the priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Describing the Republic of Iraq as an important neighboring country and a strategic partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pezeskian expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between the two countries.

"We are pleased that the relations between the two countries are ongoing at the highest level and the scope of bilateral cooperation at different levels is increasing day by day," he said.

The Iranian President stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always wanted peace, stability, and development for its neighboring countries.

Regarding common concerns of Iran and Iraq about the current developments in Syria, Pezeshkian said, "Stability and peace in Syria, maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria, confronting the activities of terrorist groups, the necessity of the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from the occupied areas, paying attention to religious sentiments, especially in the issue of Shiite holy places, were among these concerns."

"In this meeting, we once again discussed and reviewed the implementation of the Tehran-Baghdad security agreement and the comprehensive cooperation program of the two countries," Pezeshkian said, adding that regarding the importance of economic and commercial cooperation, good plans and programs were discussed in this meeting."

According to Pezeskian, strengthening relations in customs fields, the presence of Iranian and Iraqi companies in joint investment projects, facilitating road transport and increasing the transit of goods and passengers, strengthening border markets were among the issues discussed in this meeting.

MNA/6341143