"Over the past week, the Donbass Dome air defense and electronic warfare system detected and intercepted 168 enemy UAVs over Donetsk and Makeyevka," the message reads.

The system also intercepted a fixed-wing drone attempting to attack the Makeyevka machine-building plant.

Additionally, the FSB reported an increase in enemy reconnaissance drone activity over technical water hubs in two districts of Donetsk.

