Nov 30, 2024, 5:02 PM

Kosovo PM blames Serbia for canal explosion

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – A canal in Kosovo feeding two power plants that generate most of the nation’s electricity has been damaged in an explosion, with the prime minister calling it a “terrorist attack” by neighbouring Serbia.

The incident occurred on Friday near the town of Zubin Potok in the troubled north of the country, about 16km (10 miles) from the border with Serbia, cutting the flow of water needed for the plants’ cooling systems and prompting fears that much of the country could be left without electricity by the weekend, Aljazeera reported.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti immediately blamed Serbia, without providing evidence, describing the alleged assault as “a terrorist act” carried out by “professionals” working in “gangs” directed by its northern neighbour who were targeting “critical infrastructure”.

Serbia on Saturday condemned the blast, Foreign Minister Marko Djuric denying what he called “premature accusations” that are “a deliberate diversion”, as he suggested the involvement of Kurti’s government, also without providing evidence.

Pictures from the scene published by local media showed water leaking heavily from one side of the reinforced canal, which runs from the Serb-majority north of Kosovo to the capital, Pristina, and also supplies drinking water.

