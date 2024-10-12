Cameroon president disappears

Since early September, Cameroon’s president has disappeared, fueling rumors about the 91-year-old’s health and even his death.

President Paul Biya, 91, in power since 1982, was expected in New York last month for the UN General Assembly but failed to show up. He also did not appear at the La Francophonie summit in France.

Across Cameroon, these two significant no-shows have stoked speculation about Biya’s health and whereabouts. The government on Tuesday said he was in good health but did not disclose his location.

MNA/