Oct 4, 2024, 8:18 AM

Tehran to host Nasrallah commemoration ceremony

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – A commomoration ceremony for the late Hezollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is set to be held in Tehran within hours.

The commemoration ceremony of the late Hezollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the IRGC general Abbas Nilforooshan is set to kick off at 10:30 Tehran time at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is set to lead the Friday prayers after the ceremony.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

