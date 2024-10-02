Russia strikes three militant bases in Syria

The Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered strikes on three bases of militants from the US-controlled Al Tanf zone, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The command of Syria’s armed forces, supported by a Russian battlegroup, continues reconnaissance in mountain and desert areas in Homs and Deir ez-Zor directorates. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on three detected bases of militants who left the Al Tanf zone," he said, TASS reported.

According to him, aviation of the so-called counterterrorist coalition led by the US continues to create dangerous situations over Syria, conducting flights violating deconfliction protocols and Syria’s airspace.

MP/