  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 25, 2024, 9:30 AM

Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of senior commander in Beirut

Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of senior commander in Beirut

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of one of its senior commanders during an earlier Israeli raid against the country’s capital Beirut.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah provided the information, identifying the victims as Ibrahim Mohammed Qobaisi, aka Haj Abu Musa.

Accordingly, the Lebanese Hezbollah confirmed that its senior commander Qobaisi joined his martyred comrades during the Zionist enemy's attack on the Dahieh area south of Beirut.

Hezbollah vowed to avenge the blood of its martyrs from the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement has so far limited its operations to Israeli military targets. But the regime has hit non-military targets on various occasions, leaving dozens of Lebanese civilians dead.

AMK/6235597

News ID 221866

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News