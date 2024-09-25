Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of senior commander in Beirut

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah provided the information, identifying the victims as Ibrahim Mohammed Qobaisi, aka Haj Abu Musa.

Accordingly, the Lebanese Hezbollah confirmed that its senior commander Qobaisi joined his martyred comrades during the Zionist enemy's attack on the Dahieh area south of Beirut.

Hezbollah vowed to avenge the blood of its martyrs from the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement has so far limited its operations to Israeli military targets. But the regime has hit non-military targets on various occasions, leaving dozens of Lebanese civilians dead.

