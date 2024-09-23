Hezbollah targets 3 military bases belonging to Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new missile attacks on several important Zionist military positions in different parts of the occupied territories by issuing statements.

In order to support the stable nation of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and to support their brave and noble resistance and in order to defend Lebanon and its nation, on Monday, September 23, 2024, the forces of the Islamic Resistance targeted Ramat David base and airport with dozens of missiles.

Another statement by Hezbollah also states: In order to support the stable Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and to support their brave and honorable resistance and in order to defend Lebanon and its nation, the forces of the Islamic Resistance on Monday targeted the military industrial complexes of the Rafael company in the north of Haifa, with dozens of missiles.

The Resistance forces also targeted the Ain Zaytim base with dozens of missiles, according to Hezbollah statement.

MNA/