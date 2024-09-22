Oscar-winning Spanish actor slams Israeli ‘crimes

Speaking at a press conference during the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday, Bardem condemned the Israeli regime’s “crimes against humanity” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

He urged the international community to hold the murderous regime responsible for its crimes.

“What is happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable, it is terrible, it is dehumanizing,” Bardem said.

The outspoken actor who achieved global acclaim for his role in ‘Before Night Falls’ (2000) which earned him an Academy Award, said Israel “is committing crimes against humanity and international law.”

Bardem also slammed the Western countries for their “unconditional support” to the genocidal regime led by Benjamin Netanyahu, singling out the United States, Germany and Britain.

“I think that countries like the United States, Germany, and England in particular have to rethink their unconditional support when we are seeing crimes in human rights, crimes of international legality, such as prohibiting the entry of food, water, medicine, and electricity, as UNICEF says, is a war against children, and the trauma that this is generating for generations,” he was quoted as saying.

He hastened to add that there have been “many voices” in the past eleven months within the Jewish community worldwide that have spoken against the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

“We are all victims of what is happening…and we have the right and moral and ethical obligation to denounce what we consider unjust,” the Spanish actor said.

Bardem said it’s our responsibility to “denounce those situations that we consider unacceptable and ask the International Court of Justice to condemn and judge those responsible. In this case, Netanyahu.”

“To give unconditional support is more than giving wings to the abuse of international law.”

The actor received applause from journalists present in the room following his pro-Gaza remarks.

His remarks came as the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza approached 41,400, most of them children and women killed in cold blood inside hospitals, schools and refugee camps.

Thousands of others remain trapped under the rubble and unaccounted for.

