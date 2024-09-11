American-made MK-84 used by Israeli regime in Gaza

The Mark 84 or BLU-117 which was used by the Zionist Israeli regime against innocent Palestinians is a 2,000-pound (900 kg) American general-purpose bomb, studies online say.

It is the largest of the Mark 80 series of weapons. Entering service during the Vietnam War, it became a commonly used US heavy unguided bomb. At the time, it was the third largest bomb by weight in the US inventory behind the 15,000-pound (6,800 kg) BLU-82 "Daisy Cutter" and the 3,000-pound (1,400 kg) M118 "demolition" bomb. It is currently sixth in size due to the addition of the 5,000 lb (2,300 kg) GBU-28 in 1991, the 22,600 lb (10,300 kg) GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (MOAB) in 2003, and the 30,000 lb (14,000 kg) Massive Ordnance Penetrator.

In its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime has employed different American-made weapons. This is while Washington has claimed it wants the end of the war while it continues to supply all lethal arms to the regime.

In its war on Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 41,000 and wounded more than 96,000 others, most of whom have been women and children.

MNA