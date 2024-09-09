Terror plot to attack Pope Francis neutralized: Indonesia

Searches linked to the planned attack on Pope Francis uncovered bows, arrows, a drone, and ISIL leaflets. Some arrested people had pledged allegiance to ISIL, according to Hindustan Times.

The Indonesian police have detained seven people in connection with a “terror plot” aimed at attacking Pope Francis during his visit to Jakarta earlier this week.

Most of the arrests occurred on September 2 and 3 in Jakarta, as well as in the surrounding cities of Bogor and Bekasi, West Sumatra province, and Bangka Belitung Islands province, according to media statements from the country's national police anti-terrorism squad Detachment-88, reported The Straits Times.

Pope Francis's visit, part of his 12-day Asia-Pacific tour that includes stops in Jakarta and Singapore, is expected to have a significant impact in Dili despite ongoing abuse scandals within the church, the report added. On Friday, Pope Francis concluded the first leg of the tour in the archipelago.

Detachment-88 spokesman Colonel Aswin Siregar informed reporters that the investigation is still ongoing and it has not yet been determined whether the seven detainees are connected or belong to the same terror cell.

“We have a mechanism to monitor and filter. We had tip-off information from members of the public,” Colonel Aswin was quoted as saying.

Searches conducted at the home of one of the militants suspected of planning an attack on Pope Francis – who visited Jakarta from September 3 to 6 – revealed bows and arrows, a drone, and ISIL leaflets, according to a source cited by The Straits Times. Some of those arrested had pledged allegiance to ISIL, the source added.

MNA/PR