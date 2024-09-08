  1. World
Sep 8, 2024

7 people injured in Kentucky highway shooting

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Multiple people were shot near a highway north of London, Ky., and a person of interest remained at large, officials said Saturday.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said in a Facebook video that seven people were injured, but not all of them from gunshots — some due to car crashes. He said there were no fatalities as of now, NPR reports.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the shooting happened near I-75, which was closed at Exit 49 “due to an active shooter situation,” without giving further detail.

I-75 has since reopened in north and southbound directions, the London Police Department said on Facebook.

The London Police Department released an image of a person of interest and identified him as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male approximately 5’10" and 154 lbs. Couch is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Weddle asked the public to avoid the area or choose an alternative route, also advising against taking U.S. Route 25 in both directions between London and Livingston.

