Iranian physician comments on transmission ways of Mpox

The main transmission route for the MPX virus ("monkeypox virus") is close and prolonged skin-to-skin contact (e.g. when cuddling or sexual intercourse), especially contact with the skin changes (rash, blisters, pustules, wounds, scabs) and exposure to respiratory droplets while talking and breathing, all of which are considered ways of transmitting Mpox, Iranian specialist explained.

He noted that this disease is a common disease between humans and animals, and its name was changed from Monkeypox to Mpax in 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to monkeys, other animals can also be infected with the monkeypox virus and spread the disease to humans, he added.

He further continued that objects and equipment such as clothes, sheets, and the bed environment that are infected with the virus can cause the disease to be transmitted to other people who touch them.

