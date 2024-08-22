  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 22, 2024, 5:06 PM

1 killed, 7 injured in tribal shootout in Iraq

1 killed, 7 injured in tribal shootout in Iraq

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – A civilian was killed and seven others injured on Thursday in a tribal shootout in Iraq's province of Najaf, according to a local security source.

The shootout erupted in the early hours between armed men from the local tribe in the al-Zarga area in northern Najaf, some 160 km south of Baghdad, a local police officer told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

A joint force from the Interior Ministry's emergency response division and Najaf provincial police arrested 53 gunmen from both sides of the shootout and seized weapons and ammunition, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

It added that search operations are ongoing to locate additional gunmen and weapons, with more details to be released later.

MNA/PR

News ID 220017
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News