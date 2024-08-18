Moscow warns Kyiv regime poses threat to whole Europe

Zakharova in a statement on Saturday urged the international community to resolutely respond to reports about plans by Kyiv to attack the nuclear power plant in Kursk.

“We call on the international bodies, the UN and the [International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)] in particular, to immediately condemn the provocative actions prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent the violation of both nuclear and physical security of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant,” she said.

These actions by the Ukrainian military “could result in a large-scale technogenic catastrophe in Europe,” she warned.

Kyiv’s plans do not just pose a “direct threat” to the nuclear power plant’s security but also go against the principles of the IAEA formulated by its head, Rafael Grossi, in 2022, amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, she added.

“The entire international community should understand the threat posed by the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime to the European continent.”

Zakharova also maintained that any attempts to “intimidate and terrorize entire regions and all of the international community should be resolutely stopped by joint efforts.”

Last week, a cross-border incursion into the Russian border region where the plant is located was launched by Ukrainian forces.

AMK/PressTV