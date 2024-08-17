Turkey continues staunch battle against wildfires

"In addition to forest teams, work continues uninterruptedly through AFAD, police, gendarmerie, fire department, and municipalities," with additional support from the Ministry of National Defense, TRT World reported, citing the directorate late on Friday.

The fires remain uncontrolled due to strong winds, but containment efforts are ongoing with five planes, 15 helicopters, 46 water trucks, 10 water supply units, four dozers, and four ground teams.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban reassured that the intensity of the fire has significantly decreased in the Karsiyaka area.

On Friday, Turkey faced a total of 47 fires, including forest and rural blazes across the country, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli.

"Of these, 30 have been brought under control, while our efforts to contain the remaining 17 are ongoing," he said.

In northwestern Canakkale province, a fire was brought under control this morning. Meanwhile, efforts to contain a significant fire in Bolu province are ongoing, with 11 helicopters, 118 ground vehicles, and 601 personnel involved in the operations.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

