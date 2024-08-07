  1. World
Aug 7, 2024, 3:29 PM

Chinese embassy confirms death of 4 nationals in Nepal

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Four Chinese nationals died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Wednesday afternoon, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal has confirmed.

The helicopter crash in Nuwakot district of Nepal's Bagmati province killed all five people aboard, including a Nepali pilot, according to Nepal Police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki.

