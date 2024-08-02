Palestinian resistance attacks Israel military base

Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces announced that the military base of Karem Abu Salem was targeted in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip with 107 rockets.

On the other hand, the Israeli army admitted that 10 rockets were fired from Gaza, one of which was intercepted.

Also, the Zionist army announced the sounding of the alarm in the south of the occupied territories.

A few hours ago, the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip targeted some areas in the south of occupied Palestine with a massive rocket attack.

The media of the Zionist regime announced that the alarm was sounded in Kiryat Malakhi and Ashdod in the south of occupied Palestine.

