Waiting to know fate of senior commander

“As has been known, the Zionist enemy attacked a residential structure in Beirut’s Dahiyeh on Tuesday, leading to martyrdom or injury of a number of citizens and significant damage,” a statement released by Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office read.

Senior Jihadi commander Fuad Shokor (Hajj Mohsen) was present in the building during the strike, the statement added.

However, it noted that Civil Defense teams “have been working diligently to remove the rubble, but slowly, due to the condition of the destroyed stories.”

“We are still waiting for the results of the search efforts to know the fate of the senior and dear commander as well as other citizens,” Hezbollah concluded the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese Health Ministry said that the death toll of the strike on Dahiyeh rose to 4, as it put the number of wounded people at 74, 4 of whom are in serious condition.

The Israeli enemy staged a strike on Tuesday, targeting a residential area in Dahiyeh’s Haret Hreik. A woman and two children were among the martyrs, local media reported.

MNA/PR