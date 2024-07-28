Israeli forces target Bekaa area in Lebanon with missiles

Al-Manar TV correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy carried out air raids on Burj Shemali town in Tyre, leaving a number of civilians injured by shattered glass.

A Zionist guided missile also targeted Teir Harfa town in South Lebanon. Israeli air raids had also targeted the two towns of Kfarkila and Al-Khiam.

Materialistic missiles were inflicted upon Taraya area in Bekaa as a result of a Zionist air raid with two missiles.

An Israeli military drone also fired two missiles at Kfarkila, Al-Manar reported.

MNA