Jul 28, 2024, 6:14 PM

Israeli forces target Bekaa area in Lebanon with missiles

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli fighter jets targeted a number of areas in South Lebanon and Bekaa area with missiles on Sunday.

Al-Manar TV correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy carried out air raids on Burj Shemali town in Tyre, leaving a number of civilians injured by shattered glass.

A Zionist guided missile also targeted Teir Harfa town in South Lebanon. Israeli air raids had also targeted the two towns of Kfarkila and Al-Khiam.

Materialistic missiles were inflicted upon Taraya area in Bekaa as a result of a Zionist air raid with two missiles.

An Israeli military drone also fired two missiles at Kfarkila, Al-Manar reported.

