Iran has high ability, authority to defend Resistance

In a post on X social media platform, Mojtaba Amani reacted to the threats leveled by the Israeli regime against the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah.

Terming the Israeli threats a show, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran's position regarding the threats of expanding the scope of war can be summarized in three cases, the first of which is that the Islamic Republic does not expect a war and believes that the possibility of that is very low due to the imposed equations of power.

"Secondly: We do not want war, because the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to reduce tension in the region," he added.

"Thirdly: We are literally not afraid of war and our enemies must imagine what we can do using our ability and authority and defend the Resistance," Amani concluded.

MP/PR