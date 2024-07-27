Typhoon Gaemi displaces nearly 300,000 in eastern China

Gaemi was the strongest typhoon to hit Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in eight years when it made landfall on Thursday, flooding parts of the island's second-biggest city, AFP reported.

Typhoon Gaemi exacerbated seasonal rains in the Philippines on its path to Chinese Taipei, triggering flooding and landslides that killed 30 people, according to police figures on Friday.

A tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of oil sank off Manila on Thursday, with authorities racing to offload the cargo and avoid an environmental catastrophe, sg.news.yahoo.com reported.

It had weakened by the time it made landfall in China's eastern Fujian province shortly before 8:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday, state media said.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered under successive heatwaves.

The country is by far the world's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

MA/PR