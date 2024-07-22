Farah Dakhlolah, the spokesman of NATO, announced in a television interview on Monday that the 500,000 military forces of this alliance are on alert and on maximum alert.

"Since 2014, NATO has undergone the most important transformation in collective defense in a generation. "We have implemented the most comprehensive military plans since the Cold War, and more than 500,000 troops are now on standby," he said.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail in an interview with American reporter Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries and there is no benefit in it.

Putin also explained that Western politicians regularly scare their people with the imaginary threat of Russia to divert attention from domestic problems, but intelligent people understand very well that this is a lie.

