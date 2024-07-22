Over 1,200 US flights canceled in wake of global cyber outage

Airlines are struggling to recover from the tech outage that forced multiple carriers to ground flights on Friday.

United Airlines said on Saturday that most of its technology systems have been restored, but that it will continue to see cancellations and delays this weekend. It also said it had extended a travel waiver through Sunday for customers.

A software update by global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered the recent system's problems not just for airlines but in other services as well, such as healthcare and banking.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said in a blog post on Saturday that the global tech outage caused by CrowdStrike’s update had affected nearly 8.5 million of its devices.

“We currently estimate that CrowdStrike's update affected 8.5 million Windows devices or less than one percent of all Windows machines,” the company said.

AMK/PressTV