EU's Mora to attend Pezeshkian inauguration

Senior EU official says Enrique Mora will attend the inauguration of incoming Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian," American journalist Laurence Norman wrote on his X account.

Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in as 9th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Parliament (also called Majlis) on July 30, 2024.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi stated that the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be held in the Parliament on Tuesday July 30.

Under the law, the swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held at the Iranian Parliament after the endorsement ceremony of the president’s order by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The president’s swearing-in ceremony will be held in the presence of head of Iran’s Supreme Court, members of the Guardian’s Council, judiciary chief and high-ranking other state and military officials.

According to Article 121 of the Constitution, the president-elect will take an oath that he will use all his talent, capacities and competencies in fulfilling the responsibilities he has undertaken and finally, he will ink the affidavit.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

