Pakistan army says eight soldiers killed in attack on base

A terrorist attack targeting Bannu Cantonment on Monday killed eight members of the security forces while a retaliatory operation killed 10 terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) or the Pakistani military said Tuesday, according to Pakistani English newspaper Dawn.

According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing today, an attempt by 10 terrorists to enter Bannu Cantonment in the early hours of Monday was “effectively thwarted” by security forces personnel, “which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment.”

Resultantly, the suicide blast caused a portion of a wall to collapse and damaged infrastructure, resulting in the killing of eight security forces, it said.

MNA