These media outlets also confessed that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm inflicted heavy economic damages and losses on the Zionist regime.

It is expected that the number of Zionist companies shut down as a result of the operation will reach 60,000 by the end of 2024, the media reported.

According to some economic institutions of the Zionist regime, the ongoing war on Gaza has resulted in a loss of at least 27 billion shekels (7 billion dollars) for the regime.

