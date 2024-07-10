18 people killed as bus crashes into milk tanker in India

At least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured on Wednesday after a double-decker bus carrying them crashed into a milk tanker in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Gadha village in Unnao district, about 68 km west of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the double-decker bus traveling from Bihar's Sitamarhi to Delhi rammed into the milk container from behind, Xinhua reported.

"Today at around 5:15 a.m. (local time), a private bus coming from Motihari-Bihar collided with a milk tanker on the national highway here. Eighteen people lost their lives and around 19 others were injured in the accident," Unnano district magistrate, Gaurang Rathi told media. "Initial investigation points out that the bus was overspeeding."

Rathi said the injured were being treated at the nearest health facility and later referred to the district hospital.

Immediately after the accident, locals informed police, who later rushed rescue teams and ambulances to the spot to ferry the injured to the hospital.

MA/PR