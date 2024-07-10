4 children killed in Israeli bombing of refugee camp in Gaza

According to the reports, around 10 people were wounded.

TASS reported that Israel’s artillery had been shelling Nuseirat, Bureij, and Al-Mughraqa refugee camps.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 is approaching 38,200, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR