Half of UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters destroyed: Lazzarini

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.

“50% of UNRWA’s headquarters in the Gaza Strip were destroyed, and more than 500 people were killed while being in our headquarters,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he addressed the situation in the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, saying “about 250,000 people were displaced from the city for the sixth or seventh time based on Israeli instructions.”

He reiterated a warning sounded by the agency on various occasions that there were no safe places in Gaza.

Israel launched its barbaric military campaign against the already Tel Aviv-besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, responding to a retaliatory operation by the coastal sliver’s Resistance groups.

The regime has since killed at least 38,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Thousands of others remain under rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense crews are banned by the Israeli military from approaching victims.

