Jul 5, 2024, 7:41 PM

Advisor to Syrian president Luna Shibl dies after car crash

Advisor to Syrian president Luna Shibl dies after car crash

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Luna Shibl, an advisor to Syrian president Bashar Assad, died on Friday after she was involved in a car accident last Tuesday, sources confirmed to Al-Majalla magazine.

Arab media cited local Syrian media as reporting on Friday that Luna Shibl, an advisor to Syrian president Bashar Assad, died earlier on Friday after being severely injured in a car accident last Tuesday.

Shabal was involved on Tuesday in a traffic accident on Yaa’four Road in Damascus, first, she was taken to a clinic near the crash place but later on, she was transferred to intensive care in Al-Shami Hospital in Damascus.

The Syrian presidential office confirmed the news of her death, local Syrian media have said.

