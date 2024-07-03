  1. Politics
Iran VEEP:

Women account for 41% of jobs in late Pres. Raeisi Admin.

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali said that 41 percent of total 2.6 million jobs created during the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi administration was for women.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, she emphasized that big steps were taken in generating more jobs to women during the administration of the late Iranian President Raeisi.

“We managed to solve the problems facing women at the administrative and executive bodies and also interference in the decision-making and policymaking procedures over the past two years in a way that the late President Raeisi appointed a number of the competent women at the supreme council of the decision-making,” she underlined.

The appointment of expert and elite women of Iran to decision-making councils is another significant development in the women’s field, Khazali added.

“Now, thanks to the popular government of the late President Raeisi, we see women appointed to senior managerial posts.”

Before the government of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi, the women’s field hadn’t been paid as much attention to as it should have. "We can even can say that many of this government’s achievements were made for the first time when it comes to women," the vice president added.

