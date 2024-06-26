Netherlands' PM Mark Rutte becomes Nato's new chief

Rutte was born in The Hague on Feb. 14, 1967, and has long been a prominent figure in Dutch and international politics.

He began his career as a teacher before moving into politics in the early 1990s, rising quickly through the ranks of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD).

He is known for his center-right political stance. As a member of the VVD, he advocates free market policies, fiscal conservatism, and social liberalism.

Achievements

During his time as prime minister of the Netherlands, he succeeded in handling several issues.

Regarding economic recovery and growth, he navigated the country through the European debt crisis by promoting fiscal discipline and economic reforms.

Under his leadership, the Dutch economy recovered and grew steadily, with significant reductions in unemployment rates.

Known for his pragmatic approach, he successfully formed and maintained several coalition governments in a fragmented political landscape.

His ability to negotiate and compromise ensured political stability and effective governance.

In shaping climate policy, his government committed to ambitious targets such as lowering carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy.

The Netherlands aimed to be a leader in sustainable development by implementing policies that encourage green innovation and infrastructure.

Despite his center-right stance, he supported progressive social policies, including LGBTQ+ rights, euthanasia, and drug decriminalization.

His government worked on balancing economic conservatism with social liberalism.

He also played a significant role in EU politics, advocating for fiscal responsibility and reform.

He played a key role in the negotiations for the EU recovery fund and budget, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation within the alliance.

Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rutte's administration implemented measures to protect public health and support the economy.

The government's handling of the crisis included financial aid packages, vaccination campaigns, and public health policies to mitigate the virus's impact.

His leadership style, characterized by pragmatism, negotiation, and a focus on economic stability, has had a long-term impact on the Netherlands and its position in the EU.

MNA/PR