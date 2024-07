"Had a frank & forward-looking phone conversation with @JosepBorrellF," Ali Bagheri Kani, the interim Iranian foreign minister wrote in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

"We discussed a range of issues of mutual interest including Iran-EU relations, sanctions lifting negotiations as well as catastrophic situation in Palestine," Bagheri Kani said

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that, "Continued & serious engagement is necessary."

KI/ISN1403032316093