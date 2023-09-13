Russia air defenses intercept 4 HIMARS, Uragan MLRS rockets

"Over the course of the day, our air defenses intercepted four HIMARS and Uragan system rockets," the ministry's briefing stated, Sputink reported.

In addition, according to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones.

Since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 467 jets, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,214 field artillery and mortar units, and 12,694 military vehicles.

MNA/PR