Kyiv railway station in Moscow evacuated due to bomb threat

According to the schedule, at 0:26 Moscow time, six flights were canceled at Vnukovo Airport, five more were delayed, and six flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo.

In Domodedovo airport, eight were delayed, and another 17 were canceled.

According to emergency services, the evacuation of the Kiyevsky railway station of the Russian capital is also underway.

"There was a message about the threat of an explosion at the Kiyevsky station. For security reasons, evacuation is being carried out," the Russian emergency services stated.

Officers of the emergency services are now at the station, and information on possible bomb explosions is being verified.

