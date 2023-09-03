  1. World
Kyiv railway station in Moscow evacuated due to bomb threat

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – About 23 flights were canceled and 19 were delayed in Moscow on Sunday night, passengers at the Kiyevsky railways station were also evacuated due to reports of a bomb threat.

According to the schedule, at 0:26 Moscow time, six flights were canceled at Vnukovo Airport, five more were delayed, and six flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo.

In Domodedovo airport, eight were delayed, and another 17 were canceled.

According to emergency services, the evacuation of the Kiyevsky railway station of the Russian capital is also underway.

"There was a message about the threat of an explosion at the Kiyevsky station. For security reasons, evacuation is being carried out," the Russian emergency services stated.

Officers of the emergency services are now at the station, and information on possible bomb explosions is being verified.

