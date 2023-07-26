SpaceX Falcon to launch world's largest satellite on July 26

The communications platform will join others in the Hughes Jupiter satellite fleet already in orbit, which provides broadband internet services to North and South America, Space reported.

According to a Hughes statement, the satellite will be the world's largest commercial communications satellite once it's fully deployed.

Once deployed, Jupiter 3's size will rival the wingspan of a commercial airliner, which can range from 130-160 feet (40-50 meters).

The Falcon Heavy slated to carry JUPITER 3 to orbit will liftoff from Launch Complex-39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.

This will be the seventh launch for SpaceX's triple-booster rocket, which first debuted to much fan-fare in 2018.

SpaceX is targeting 11:04 p.m. EDT (1504 GMT) on July 26 for the Jupiter 3 launch and will expend its core booster in the Atlantic Ocean following first-stage separation rather than attempt a drone-ship landing at sea.

