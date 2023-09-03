  1. Video
Sep 3, 2023, 1:00 PM

VIDEO: SpaceX launches 13 satellites after 2-days delay

VIDEO: SpaceX launches 13 satellites after 2-days delay

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – SpaceX launched an advanced new set of military satellites into orbit for the US Space Force on Saturday (Sept. 2) after a two-day delay and tied its own flight rate record at the same time.

Download 25 MB

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 13 spacecraft for the Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) soared into the foggy morning sky above California's Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday at 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT; 7:26 a.m. local California time), with its first stage booster returning to Vandenberg to stick its landing, Space reported.

It was the 13th flight for the rocket booster.

Saturday's launch marked SpaceX's second in support of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), "a new layered network of satellites in low Earth orbit and supporting elements that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication and tracking capabilities," SpaceX wrote in a description of the mission.

News Code 205535

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed