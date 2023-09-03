VIDEO: SpaceX launches 13 satellites after 2-days delay

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 13 spacecraft for the Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) soared into the foggy morning sky above California's Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday at 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT; 7:26 a.m. local California time), with its first stage booster returning to Vandenberg to stick its landing, Space reported.

It was the 13th flight for the rocket booster.

Saturday's launch marked SpaceX's second in support of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), "a new layered network of satellites in low Earth orbit and supporting elements that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication and tracking capabilities," SpaceX wrote in a description of the mission.