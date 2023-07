The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and completed the flight mission according to the procedure, Xinhua reported.

This was the second flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.

The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on July 12, 2023. The carrier rocket completed the flight mission according to the procedure, making the launch a success.

