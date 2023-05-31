Fire breaks out at south Russian oil refinery

"A fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. A mazut distillation facility has caught fire. A drone attack is tentatively named as a reason," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The fire was contained at an area of 100 square meters. There were no casualties," TASS quoted as Kondratyev saying.

Shortly after, the governor announced that the fire had been put out.

"The fire at the Afipsky oil refinery has been fully extinguished. I thank all our services for their prompt and professional response," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

MNA/PR