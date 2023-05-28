  1. World
Netherlands arrests more than 1,500 climate activists

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – More than 1,500 people have been arrested during a demonstration by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of the city on Saturday, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Police said they had used water cannons to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrested “a total of 1,579 people … 40 of whom will be prosecuted” on charges including vandalism.

One of the activists bit a policeman during his arrest, police said.

Several Dutch celebrities were among the protesters, Aljazeera reported. Local sources reported that an actress was arrested but later allowed to return home. It did not specify if she was among those who would be prosecuted.

The protests marked the seventh organized by Extinction Rebellion in this area of The Hague, but the highest number of people arrested so far, according to ANP.

The environmental campaign group has in recent years garnered media attention through disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.

