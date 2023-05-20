  1. Politics
May 20, 2023, 7:04 PM

IRGC confirms observing US destroyer in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – IRGC’s First Naval Region confirmed observing the US Paul Hamilton destroyer carrying the three senior commanders of the American, English and French naval forces by the drone and vessels of this force.

"Yesterday evening (Friday) the American ship "Paul Hamilton" which they claimed was carrying the three top commanders of the American, English and French naval forces, was closely observed, upon its pass by the IRGC reconnaissance drones and the patrol vessels of the Zulfiqar Brigade of the 1st Naval District," Second Brigadier General Abbas Gholamshahi said. 

"Previously, when entering the Strait of Hormuz, this vessel had been also spotted and identified by patrol vessels of the IRGC Navy's Strait of Hormuz Control Command Center, and it was completely monitored and controlled by us," he added. 

Paul Hamilton has been operating in the Middle East since February after departing its San Diego homeport in January, according to Naval News webiste.

