Resistance uses IEDs on Israeli troops in Jenin, Nablus

Jenin's Silat al-Harithiya Brigade, which operates under the al-Quds Brigades, announced fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces across various combat axes in Silat al-Harithiya, wherein its fighters rained volleys of bullets on Israeli infantry forces and military vehicles, achieving direct hits, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV's English website reported.

The Resistance fighters were also able to detonate a Sijjil improvised explosive device (IED) in a military vehicle on its way to support another Israeli force besieging a house, achieving direct hits. They also planted several Sijjil and KJ37 mines on routes leading to the entry of the city, taken by Israeli vehicles.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, for its part, targeted the IOF with a heavy barrage of gunfire during their raid on the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Brigades also announced that their fighters ambushed an Israeli occupation infantry unit inside the Fara'a camp on Sunday, and managed to detonate a high-explosive device, targeting the unit while unleashing a heavy barrage of gunfire at them.

This comes amid the series of raids and attacks carried out by the IOF on multiple cities and camps in the West Bank, which included the storming of the western area of Nablus from the Deir Sharaf checkpoint, the vicinity of al-Ain Camp west of Nablus, and the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah.

MNA