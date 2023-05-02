  1. World
May 2, 2023, 5:14 PM

Seven bodies found in a house in Oklahoma

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Oklahoma authorities searching for two missing teenagers have discovered the bodies of seven people at a property.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said the bodies were believed to include those of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, along with Jesse McFadden, a registered sex offender authorities had said the teenagers were seen travelling with, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The Sheriff said the state medical examiner will have to confirm the identities of the victims, but "we believe that we have found the persons."

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else."

He said the other bodies likely included members of McFadden's family. He declined to provide further details, including how the seven died.

Kamal Iranidoost

