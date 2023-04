Group B of the sixth Roll Ball World Cup consists of Iran, France, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, and Kenya.

In the final round of the first stage after 3 wins and 1 loss, the Iranian squad thrashed Sierra Leone.

Earlier, Iran defeated France, Ivory Coast and Sri Lanka in the tournament, but suffered a defeat against Kenya.

India is hosting the sixth edition of the Roll Ball World Cup 2023 from April 21 to 26.

