NGL 3200 plant big step toward collecting associated gases

"Based on plans, 50 percent of associated petroleum gases – 26.4 million cubic meters per day on average – would be gathered this year and the other half would be collected by the mid-March 2026," NIOC chief Mohsen Khojastehmehr also said, according to the news service of the Iranian oil ministry SHANA.

The NGL 3200 plant is among the main projects outlined in the plans, he added

The two-phased large project, he continued, would help collect and process associated gases in West Karoun fields, including Azadegan, Yadavaran, Darkhoein, South and North Yaran, Sohrab, Sepehr, Jofeir, Sousangerd, and Band-e Karkheh, having a capacity of 500 million cubic feet.

Khojastehmehr said NIOC is implementing the project by employing domestic experts and investing 1.4 billion euros with the aim of boosting economic productivity and protecting the environment.

When the plant is put into operation, 70 million cubic feet of light sweet gas and 1,200 tons of gas condensates will be produced daily, further asserted the NIOC head.

MNA/SHANA